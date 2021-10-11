Covid Vaccination: 10 states/UTs cover entire populace with 1st dose

Finance Ministry (Image: PTI)

Ten states and Union Territories have administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines to their entire adult populace, while more than 60 percent of people in most states have received the first jab, the Finance Ministry said in its Monthly Economic Report for September.

"The second dose coverage remains less than 40 percent in most states but is expected to pick up significantly in the coming months," said the report released on October 11.

"The pick-up in vaccination can be seen with 12 states having inoculated more than 80 percent of the population, while 24 states have done more than 60 percent of their population," the ministry said

The ministry's June report had stated that at the current inoculation pace, India could administer over 67 crore doses before the festive season begins in September.

"Given the pace of vaccination in May and June, this target was regarded as very ambitious. Yet, India exceeded the ambitious target of 67 crore vaccine doses on September 2, 2021, well before the onset of the festive season," the latest report said.

As on October 6, the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 92.6 crore. India’s average daily inoculation rate recorded a 91 percent increase from 41.3 lakh in June to 78.7 lakh in September, the highest in the world after China, the report said.

India’s economic recovery gained further momentum in September, enthused by an ebbing of second wave, a fast-paced vaccination, and enhanced mobility, which is currently at 90 per cent of pre-pandemic level.

The report, however, warned that global economic recovery continues to be challenged by uneven rebound across countries, cost-push inflationary pressures and inequitable vaccine rollout between advanced and emerging economies.

"India is well-placed on the path to swift recovery with growth impulses visibly transmitted to all sectors of the economy. Sustained and robust growth in agriculture, sharp rebound in manufacturing and industry, resumption of services activity and buoyant revenues are suggesting that the economy is progressing well," the report said.