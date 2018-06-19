Centre approves budget outlay of Rs 7,530 crore of Puducherry

The decks have been cleared for the Puducherry government to bring in its full fledgedbudget for fiscal 2018-19 in the territorial Assembly with the Centre giving its nod to the draft budget it submitted in April.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told newsmen here tonight that he had received a communication from the Home Ministry informing the administration of the approval of the budget.

The Union Territory had forwarded the draft budget, finalised by the State Planning Board,seeking allocation of Rs 7,530 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal and it was approved after clarifications sought by the centre were given.

Narayanasamyhad camped in Delhi recently to persuade the Home Ministry's Joint Secretary to clear the approval. He said the date of presentation of the full fledged budget would soon be finalised by the Speaker, V Vaithilingam.

The House had at its one day session on March 26, adopted a Vote on Account bill,earmarking funds to various departments for April to July months of fiscal 2018-19 with approval of the draft budget not being available from the Centre. The House was reconvened by the Speaker to have a two day session on June 4 and 5.

With the Centre's approval still not being available, it adjourned sine die on June 5. The Chief Minister said the government was mulling rise in monthly pension of the former legislators of Puducherry. A bill in this regard would be introduced for adoption in the coming Assembly session, he said.