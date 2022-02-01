MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022: In five easy graphs

    Budget 2022 | Income tax and corporate tax are estimated to be nearly equal contributors to the FY23 revenue

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may have taken just 91 minutes to deliver the Budget speech but the annual financial statement is a far more comprehensive and complex document.

    For a simplified understanding of the broad aggregates of the Union Budget 2022-23, Moneycontrol has five easy graphs for its readers.

    They look at the source of the government’s income as well as major areas of expenditure. They stack up direct taxes against indirect taxes, the factors that push the fiscal deficit and what can states expect from the pool of tax revenue.

    Where does the money come from?

    Borrowings and other liabilities accounted for the maximum, 35 percent, of the total money that came in. The Goods and Service Tax (GST), whose monthly collection surged to a record Rs 1.40 lakh crore in January 2022, contributed 16 percent.

    2. Where does the money go?

    Of the total share, interest payment account for 20 percent of the expenditure, followed by 17 percent of the money that is spent towards meeting states' share of taxes and duties.

    3. Direct taxes may beat indirect taxes by a small margin

    The share of direct and indirect taxes in the GDP run nearly neck-and-neck The shares of direct and indirect taxes in the GDP run neck-and-neck

    4. States can expect more generous transfers from Centre

    States have reason to cheer as the devolution is estimated to rise further in FY23 States have reason to cheer as the devolution is estimated to rise further in FY23

    Market borrowings is one of the primary drivers of the deficit Market borrowings is one of the primary sources that bridges the deficit
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #direct taxes #Economy #fiscal deficit #indirect taxes
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 09:57 pm
