Budget 2022: In five easy graphs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may have taken just 91 minutes to deliver the Budget speech but the annual financial statement is a far more comprehensive and complex document.

For a simplified understanding of the broad aggregates of the Union Budget 2022-23, Moneycontrol has five easy graphs for its readers.

They look at the source of the government’s income as well as major areas of expenditure. They stack up direct taxes against indirect taxes, the factors that push the fiscal deficit and what can states expect from the pool of tax revenue.

Where does the money come from?

Borrowings and other liabilities accounted for the maximum, 35 percent, of the total money that came in

2. Where does the money go?

Interest payments account for 20 percent of the expenditure, followed by 17 percent of the money that is spent towards meeting states' share of taxes and duties

3. Direct taxes may beat indirect taxes by a small margin

The shares of direct and indirect taxes in the GDP run neck-and-neck

4. States can expect more generous transfers from Centre

States have reason to cheer as the devolution is estimated to rise further in FY23