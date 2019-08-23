App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks to get upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore from government

This comes as a major relief for public sector banks that are in dire need for capital amid higher provisioning against bad loans.

Parnika Sokhi @ParnikaSokhi

The government has decided to inject Rs 70,000 crore budgeted for the recapitalisation of public sector banks in the current financial year, on an immediate basis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. The move will release liquidity to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore into the banking system for lending.

This comes as a major relief for public sector banks that are in dire need for capital amid higher provisioning against bad loans.

Most public sector banks had expressed intent to raise capital from the market in the second half of the current financial year. However, it would be difficult to lure investors with weak balance sheets and deteriorating asset quality. In such a scenario, they were highly dependent on backing from the government that owns a majority stake in public sector banks, analysts said.

Close

Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Syndicate Bank and Central Bank of India among others have expressed their intention of raising capital from the markets by the third quarter.

related news

The government had budgeted Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation of public sector banks in 2019-20. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had raised concerns on lenders' capital adequacy levels in its June 2019 Financial Stability Report.

RBI said five banks may have their Capital-to-Risk weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) below the minimum regulatory level of 9 percent by March 2020, without any planned recapitalisation by the government. Under severe macroeconomic stress, as many as nine banks may see a fall in below 9 percent; while five may see their Common Equity Tier (CET) 1 capital ratio below 5.5 percent by March 2020.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #banking #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.