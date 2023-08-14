English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zee Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.41 crore, down 32.16% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.41 crore in June 2023 down 32.16% from Rs. 206.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.31 crore in June 2023 down 409.04% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.94 crore in June 2023 down 137.34% from Rs. 42.69 crore in June 2022.

    Zee Media shares closed at 13.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.41147.69206.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.41147.69206.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.9058.7866.92
    Depreciation19.2323.3322.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.2588.88100.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.97-23.3017.04
    Other Income3.8014.132.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.17-9.1719.89
    Interest5.737.347.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-40.90-16.5112.56
    Exceptional Items6.80-30.99--
    P/L Before Tax-34.10-47.5012.56
    Tax-8.83-6.854.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.27-40.658.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.27-40.658.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04-5.14--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-25.31-45.798.19
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.730.13
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.730.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-0.730.13
    Diluted EPS-0.40-0.730.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Zee Media #Zee Media Corporation
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!