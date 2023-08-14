Zee Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.41 crore, down 32.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.41 crore in June 2023 down 32.16% from Rs. 206.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.31 crore in June 2023 down 409.04% from Rs. 8.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.94 crore in June 2023 down 137.34% from Rs. 42.69 crore in June 2022.

Zee Media shares closed at 13.25 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.73% returns over the last 6 months and -13.68% over the last 12 months.