English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wonderla Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore, up 283.85% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore in September 2022 up 283.85% from Rs. 17.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2022 up 213.44% from Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2022 up 1071.01% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

    Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.

    Close

    Wonderla shares closed at 362.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.47% returns over the last 6 months and 54.28% over the last 12 months.

    Wonderla Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.04149.4217.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.04149.4217.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.976.890.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.497.630.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.22-0.440.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2814.337.71
    Depreciation8.659.059.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.1029.7011.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7882.26-13.08
    Other Income3.692.881.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4685.14-11.96
    Interest0.050.060.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4185.08-12.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.4185.08-12.04
    Tax3.8920.71-2.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.5364.38-9.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.5364.38-9.28
    Equity Share Capital56.5656.5656.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8611.38-1.64
    Diluted EPS1.8611.38-1.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8611.38-1.64
    Diluted EPS1.8611.38-1.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Wonderla #Wonderla Holidays
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm