Wonderla Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore, up 283.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.04 crore in September 2022 up 283.85% from Rs. 17.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.53 crore in September 2022 up 213.44% from Rs. 9.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.11 crore in September 2022 up 1071.01% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2021.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.64 in September 2021.

Wonderla shares closed at 362.25 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 61.47% returns over the last 6 months and 54.28% over the last 12 months.