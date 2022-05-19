Westlife Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.08 crore, up 27.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.08 crore in March 2022 up 27.26% from Rs. 357.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in March 2022 up 337.32% from Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.04 crore in March 2022 up 51.96% from Rs. 50.04 crore in March 2021.

Westlife Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Westlife Dev shares closed at 453.60 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.63% returns over the last 6 months and -1.88% over the last 12 months.