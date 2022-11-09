English
    WEP Solutions Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore, up 9.42% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WEP Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore in September 2022 up 9.42% from Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 7.65% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2022 down 2.96% from Rs. 3.72 crore in September 2021.

    WEP Solutions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

    WEP Solutions shares closed at 22.30 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.32% returns over the last 6 months and 23.55% over the last 12 months.

    WEP Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8629.4422.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8629.4422.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.423.563.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.1517.477.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.82-0.762.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.112.06
    Depreciation2.272.342.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.693.923.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.980.811.24
    Other Income0.360.440.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.341.251.42
    Interest0.230.250.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.111.001.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.111.001.20
    Tax0.310.290.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.800.710.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.800.710.87
    Equity Share Capital36.3536.2136.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.200.25
    Diluted EPS0.220.190.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.200.25
    Diluted EPS0.220.190.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
