WEP Solutions Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore, up 37.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.44 crore in June 2022 up 37.7% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 460.75% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2022 up 26.41% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2021.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 22.35 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.58% returns over the last 6 months and 2.29% over the last 12 months.