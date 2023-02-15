Websol Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 99.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 99.34% from Rs. 49.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 439.8% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 164.16% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.
Websol Energy shares closed at 84.90 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.51% over the last 12 months.
|Websol Energy System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|13.55
|49.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|13.55
|49.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.30
|0.02
|43.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.04
|2.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|9.49
|-9.94
|Power & Fuel
|0.21
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.22
|2.08
|2.62
|Depreciation
|3.87
|3.87
|3.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|3.79
|3.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.24
|-5.74
|2.77
|Other Income
|0.59
|0.72
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.65
|-5.02
|3.59
|Interest
|1.26
|1.01
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.91
|-6.03
|2.86
|Exceptional Items
|-1.36
|-1.04
|1.22
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.27
|-7.07
|4.08
|Tax
|-4.44
|-3.19
|2.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.83
|-3.88
|2.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.83
|-3.88
|2.01
|Equity Share Capital
|38.80
|36.64
|36.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-1.06
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-1.06
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.79
|-1.06
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.79
|-1.06
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited