Websol Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 99.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 99.34% from Rs. 49.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 439.8% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 164.16% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.

Websol Energy shares closed at 84.90 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.51% over the last 12 months.