    Websol Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 99.34% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 99.34% from Rs. 49.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.83 crore in December 2022 down 439.8% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 164.16% from Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2021.

    Websol Energy shares closed at 84.90 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.53% returns over the last 6 months and -29.51% over the last 12 months.

    Websol Energy System
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.3313.5549.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.3313.5549.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.300.0243.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.042.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.019.49-9.94
    Power & Fuel0.21----
    Employees Cost2.222.082.62
    Depreciation3.873.873.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.983.793.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.24-5.742.77
    Other Income0.590.720.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.65-5.023.59
    Interest1.261.010.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.91-6.032.86
    Exceptional Items-1.36-1.041.22
    P/L Before Tax-11.27-7.074.08
    Tax-4.44-3.192.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.83-3.882.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.83-3.882.01
    Equity Share Capital38.8036.6436.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-1.060.61
    Diluted EPS-1.79-1.060.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.79-1.060.61
    Diluted EPS-1.79-1.060.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:22 pm