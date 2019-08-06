Walchandnagar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.79 crore, down 5.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.79 crore in June 2019 down 5.14% from Rs. 66.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.49 crore in June 2019 down 29371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2019 down 70.88% from Rs. 26.48 crore in June 2018.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 64.65 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.34% returns over the last 6 months and -54.87% over the last 12 months.