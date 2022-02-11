Walchandnagar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.70 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.70 crore in December 2021 down 18.23% from Rs. 99.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021 down 33.2% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2021 down 29.45% from Rs. 18.44 crore in December 2020.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 59.30 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.67% returns over the last 6 months and -3.58% over the last 12 months.