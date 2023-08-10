English
    Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.71 crore, down 34.6% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.71 crore in June 2023 down 34.6% from Rs. 216.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 46.05% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 60.37% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

    Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 16.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -4.64% over the last 12 months.

    Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.71199.07216.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.71199.07216.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.28137.661.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks122.2819.64193.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.635.724.15
    Depreciation3.983.733.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3823.7312.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.298.581.43
    Other Income0.640.780.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.659.372.00
    Interest7.496.438.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.142.94-6.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.142.94-6.26
    Tax--48.99--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.14-46.05-6.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.14-46.05-6.26
    Equity Share Capital37.5637.5637.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-2.44-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.49-2.44-0.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.49-2.44-0.33
    Diluted EPS-0.49-2.44-0.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Vishwaraj Sugar #Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

