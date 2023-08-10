Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.71 crore, down 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.71 crore in June 2023 down 34.6% from Rs. 216.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 46.05% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2023 down 60.37% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 16.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -4.64% over the last 12 months.