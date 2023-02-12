English
    Vindhya Telelin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore, up 111.22% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vindhya Telelink are:

    Net Sales at Rs 638.27 crore in December 2022 up 111.22% from Rs. 302.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.91 crore in December 2022 up 79.2% from Rs. 18.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021.

    Vindhya Telelink
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations638.27572.93302.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations638.27572.93302.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials574.19550.83255.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.98-85.20-30.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1526.3221.73
    Depreciation4.574.234.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8929.6119.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.4547.1531.06
    Other Income0.558.897.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.0056.0438.48
    Interest15.9517.8013.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.0538.2324.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.0538.2324.77
    Tax11.137.676.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.9130.5618.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.9130.5618.37
    Equity Share Capital11.8511.8511.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.7725.7915.50
    Diluted EPS27.7725.7915.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.7725.7915.50
    Diluted EPS27.7725.7915.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
