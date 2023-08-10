Vijaya Diagnost Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.73 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.73 crore in June 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 102.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in June 2023 up 51.09% from Rs. 17.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.35 crore in June 2023 up 26.57% from Rs. 42.15 crore in June 2022.

Vijaya Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.69 in June 2022.

Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 489.65 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.82% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.