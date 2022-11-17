Vijay Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 14.07% from Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 187.95% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.
Vijay Textiles shares closed at 24.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -37.34% over the last 12 months.
|Vijay Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.75
|6.16
|6.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.75
|6.16
|6.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.89
|1.15
|1.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.90
|0.57
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.21
|3.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|1.33
|1.46
|Depreciation
|1.30
|1.29
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.65
|2.12
|2.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.09
|-3.49
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.09
|-3.20
|Interest
|3.19
|3.16
|3.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-3.24
|-7.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.03
|-3.24
|-7.05
|Tax
|0.09
|-1.28
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.11
|-1.96
|-6.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.11
|-1.96
|-6.11
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.30
|18.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-1.07
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-1.07
|-3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|-1.07
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|-1.07
|-3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited