    Vijay Textiles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in September 2022 down 14.07% from Rs. 6.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in September 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2022 up 187.95% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

    Vijay Textiles shares closed at 24.00 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.05% returns over the last 6 months and -37.34% over the last 12 months.

    Vijay Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.756.166.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.756.166.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.891.151.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.900.570.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.213.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.911.331.46
    Depreciation1.301.291.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.652.122.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.16-0.09-3.49
    Other Income0.000.000.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.16-0.09-3.20
    Interest3.193.163.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.03-3.24-7.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.03-3.24-7.05
    Tax0.09-1.28-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.11-1.96-6.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.11-1.96-6.11
    Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.70-1.07-3.34
    Diluted EPS-1.70-1.07-3.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.70-1.07-3.34
    Diluted EPS-1.70-1.07-3.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am