Viceroy Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 859.35% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 46.43% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.82% returns over the last 12 months.