    Viceroy Hotels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 46.21% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 859.35% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 46.43% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

    Viceroy Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8220.4816.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8220.4816.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.253.173.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.864.673.48
    Depreciation2.112.112.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.419.508.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.811.02-0.50
    Other Income0.900.800.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.911.830.12
    Interest--0.080.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.911.750.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.911.750.10
    Tax0.120.120.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.031.64-0.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.031.64-0.11
    Equity Share Capital42.4142.4142.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.39-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.240.39-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.240.39-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.240.39-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited