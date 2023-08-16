Veljan Denison Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore, up 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore in June 2023 up 0.17% from Rs. 28.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2023 up 12.75% from Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2022.

Veljan Denison EPS has increased to Rs. 23.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.23 in June 2022.

Veljan Denison shares closed at 1,554.25 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 28.51% over the last 12 months.