English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veljan Denison Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore, up 0.17% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Veljan Denison are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.27 crore in June 2023 up 0.17% from Rs. 28.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.18 crore in June 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2023 up 12.75% from Rs. 7.37 crore in June 2022.

    Veljan Denison EPS has increased to Rs. 23.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.23 in June 2022.

    Veljan Denison shares closed at 1,554.25 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.94% returns over the last 6 months and 28.51% over the last 12 months.

    Veljan Denison
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.2726.7528.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.2726.7528.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.979.6011.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.691.28-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.442.642.38
    Depreciation1.121.221.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.819.138.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.602.885.63
    Other Income0.590.610.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.193.506.19
    Interest0.200.160.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.993.346.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.993.346.15
    Tax1.810.901.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.182.444.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.182.444.55
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.0210.8520.23
    Diluted EPS23.0210.8520.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.0210.8520.23
    Diluted EPS23.0210.8520.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Veljan Denison
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!