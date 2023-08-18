English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VEDAVAAG System Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.72 crore, down 17.5% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VEDAVAAG Systems are:Net Sales at Rs 14.72 crore in June 2023 down 17.5% from Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 down 26.8% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 27.59% from Rs. 3.19 crore in June 2022.
    VEDAVAAG System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 84.00 in June 2022.VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 48.92 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.
    VEDAVAAG Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.7214.1217.84
    Other Operating Income----0.01
    Total Income From Operations14.7214.1217.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--2.75--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.790.390.77
    Depreciation0.410.460.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.628.1713.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.902.352.73
    Other Income0.000.13--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.902.482.73
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.902.472.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.902.472.72
    Tax0.490.630.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.411.841.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.411.841.92
    Equity Share Capital22.9322.9322.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves95.84--91.04
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.8084.00
    Diluted EPS0.610.8084.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.8084.00
    Diluted EPS0.610.8084.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VEDAVAAG System #VEDAVAAG Systems
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!