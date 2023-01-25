English
    Vardhman Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,293.87 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 2,293.87 crore in December 2022 down 6.52% from Rs. 2,453.91 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.58 crore in December 2022 down 84.11% from Rs. 569.95 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.62 crore in December 2022 down 71.43% from Rs. 821.14 crore in December 2021.
    Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 98.80 in December 2021.Vardhman Text shares closed at 310.60 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.61% returns over the last 6 months and -37.32% over the last 12 months.
    Vardhman Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,293.872,387.482,453.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,293.872,387.482,453.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,372.041,397.441,252.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.1023.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.08-44.85-112.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost185.01187.53176.83
    Depreciation97.2497.3888.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses486.76498.15523.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.71251.73502.06
    Other Income67.6729.37230.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax137.38281.10732.38
    Interest20.5524.8021.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.83256.30710.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.83256.30710.90
    Tax26.2561.56140.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.58194.74569.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.58194.74569.95
    Equity Share Capital57.8257.8257.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8,082.977,992.08--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.136.7498.80
    Diluted EPS3.136.7398.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.136.7498.80
    Diluted EPS3.136.7398.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited