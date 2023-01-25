Vardhman Text Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,293.87 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,293.87 2,387.48 2,453.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,293.87 2,387.48 2,453.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,372.04 1,397.44 1,252.27 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.10 23.13 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 83.08 -44.85 -112.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 185.01 187.53 176.83 Depreciation 97.24 97.38 88.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 486.76 498.15 523.67 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.71 251.73 502.06 Other Income 67.67 29.37 230.32 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.38 281.10 732.38 Interest 20.55 24.80 21.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.83 256.30 710.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 116.83 256.30 710.90 Tax 26.25 61.56 140.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.58 194.74 569.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.58 194.74 569.95 Equity Share Capital 57.82 57.82 57.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8,082.97 7,992.08 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 6.74 98.80 Diluted EPS 3.13 6.73 98.53 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 6.74 98.80 Diluted EPS 3.13 6.73 98.53 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited