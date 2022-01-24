MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vardhman Text Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,603.18 crore, up 48.74% Y-o-Y

January 24, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,603.18 crore in December 2021 up 48.74% from Rs. 1,750.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 428.59 crore in December 2021 up 151.34% from Rs. 170.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 683.02 crore in December 2021 up 104.81% from Rs. 333.49 crore in December 2020.

Vardhman Text EPS has increased to Rs. 75.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 30.17 in December 2020.

Close

Vardhman Text shares closed at 2,717.60 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.32% returns over the last 6 months and 155.86% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,603.182,385.081,750.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,603.182,385.081,750.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,377.741,088.57880.74
Purchase of Traded Goods--10.400.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-138.45-46.4023.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost189.89181.48152.09
Depreciation92.3691.6591.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses554.60474.56417.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax527.04584.82185.13
Other Income63.6267.4656.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax590.66652.28241.88
Interest21.4823.5323.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax569.18628.75218.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax569.18628.75218.63
Tax147.00156.1353.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities422.18472.62165.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period422.18472.62165.29
Minority Interest-2.92---4.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates9.339.599.56
Net P/L After M.I & Associates428.59482.21170.52
Equity Share Capital56.6956.6656.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS75.6184.9930.17
Diluted EPS75.4084.7129.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS75.6184.9930.17
Diluted EPS75.4084.7129.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vardhman Text #Vardhman Textiles
first published: Jan 24, 2022 01:33 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.