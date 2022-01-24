Vardhman Text Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,603.18 crore, up 48.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,603.18 crore in December 2021 up 48.74% from Rs. 1,750.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 428.59 crore in December 2021 up 151.34% from Rs. 170.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 683.02 crore in December 2021 up 104.81% from Rs. 333.49 crore in December 2020.

Vardhman Text EPS has increased to Rs. 75.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 30.17 in December 2020.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 2,717.60 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.32% returns over the last 6 months and 155.86% over the last 12 months.