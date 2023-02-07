English
    Vadilal Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vadilal Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore in December 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 90.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.36 crore in December 2022 up 15.18% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.27% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

    Vadilal Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.08227.7790.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.08227.7790.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.94121.0451.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.221.870.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.035.175.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2314.5310.72
    Depreciation4.525.074.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.5152.9930.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.3727.10-12.64
    Other Income3.373.932.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.0031.03-10.59
    Interest2.432.404.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.4328.63-14.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.4328.63-14.70
    Tax-3.077.29-3.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.3621.34-11.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.3621.34-11.03
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.0229.69-15.35
    Diluted EPS-13.0229.69-15.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-13.0229.69-15.35
    Diluted EPS-13.0229.69-15.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited