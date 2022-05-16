Uttam Sugar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 490.40 crore, down 11.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.40 crore in March 2022 down 11.38% from Rs. 553.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.06 crore in March 2022 up 119.4% from Rs. 27.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.08 crore in March 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 87.41 crore in March 2021.

Uttam Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 16.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.30 in March 2021.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 216.00 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)