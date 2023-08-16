Univastu India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.78 crore, up 106.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.78 crore in June 2023 up 106.93% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2023 down 23.4% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2023 up 21.54% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022.

Univastu India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.

Univastu India shares closed at 98.45 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and 21.47% over the last 12 months.