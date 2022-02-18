Unisys Soft Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 39.6% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 336.77% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Unisys Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Unisys Soft shares closed at 3.24 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)