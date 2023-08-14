Unique Organics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.01 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.01 crore in June 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 56.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 24.51% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 24.31% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022.

Unique Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.47 in June 2022.

Unique Organics shares closed at 46.08 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.