English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unique Organics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.01 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unique Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.01 crore in June 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 56.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 24.51% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in June 2023 down 24.31% from Rs. 3.99 crore in June 2022.

    Unique Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.47 in June 2022.

    Unique Organics shares closed at 46.08 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.20% returns over the last 6 months and 31.10% over the last 12 months.

    Unique Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.0142.1856.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.0142.1856.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.233.573.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.4527.6543.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.981.74-1.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.520.450.46
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2810.507.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.49-1.783.28
    Other Income0.480.990.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.98-0.793.95
    Interest0.190.210.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.79-1.003.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.79-1.003.69
    Tax0.78-0.201.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.01-0.802.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.01-0.802.66
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.38-1.344.47
    Diluted EPS3.38-1.344.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.38-1.344.47
    Diluted EPS3.38-1.344.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Unique Organics
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!