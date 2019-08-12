Union Quality Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.42 crore, up 124.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.42 crore in June 2019 up 124.02% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2019 up 241.09% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2019 up 345.24% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2018.

Union Quality EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2018.

Union Quality shares closed at 42.00 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)