Ultramarine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.74% from Rs. 130.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2023 down 10.38% from Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.43 crore in June 2023 down 7.05% from Rs. 27.36 crore in June 2022.

Ultramarine EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.90 in June 2022.

Ultramarine shares closed at 358.55 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.