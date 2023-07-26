English
    Ultramarine Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore, down 5.74% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore in June 2023 down 5.74% from Rs. 130.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.45 crore in June 2023 down 10.38% from Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.43 crore in June 2023 down 7.05% from Rs. 27.36 crore in June 2022.

    Ultramarine EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.90 in June 2022.

    Ultramarine shares closed at 358.55 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

    Ultramarine and Pigments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.03118.58130.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.03118.58130.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.6160.1081.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.52----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.123.77-13.68
    Power & Fuel--7.19--
    Employees Cost15.3117.5915.15
    Depreciation3.823.803.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2113.8921.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4412.2422.59
    Other Income2.171.561.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6113.8024.03
    Interest0.820.830.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7912.9723.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7912.9723.25
    Tax5.343.346.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.459.6317.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.459.6317.24
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.293.305.90
    Diluted EPS5.293.305.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.293.305.90
    Diluted EPS5.293.305.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 02:00 pm

