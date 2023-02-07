English
    Ultramarine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.48 crore, down 7.95% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.95% from Rs. 153.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.53 crore in December 2022 up 10.79% from Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.

    Ultramarine and Pigments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.48150.83153.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.48150.83153.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.3084.8691.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.84----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.32-1.904.52
    Power & Fuel8.57----
    Employees Cost18.0017.7712.92
    Depreciation3.403.392.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8124.0621.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8822.6519.89
    Other Income2.107.201.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9829.8521.08
    Interest0.700.700.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.2829.1520.34
    Exceptional Items-3.11----
    P/L Before Tax22.1729.1520.34
    Tax5.646.085.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5323.0714.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5323.0714.92
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.667.905.11
    Diluted EPS5.667.905.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.667.905.11
    Diluted EPS5.667.905.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
