    Ultramarine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.55 crore, down 2.7% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ultramarine and Pigments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.55 crore in December 2022 down 2.7% from Rs. 153.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.38 crore in December 2022 up 29.89% from Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.04% from Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021.

    Ultramarine and Pigments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.55151.66153.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.55151.66153.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.8085.9791.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.02----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.71-3.584.52
    Power & Fuel9.70----
    Employees Cost19.1118.3112.92
    Depreciation4.254.172.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3525.1521.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0321.6419.89
    Other Income1.917.001.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9428.6421.08
    Interest1.201.040.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7427.6020.34
    Exceptional Items-3.11----
    P/L Before Tax25.6327.6020.34
    Tax6.255.825.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.3821.7814.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.3821.7814.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.3821.7814.92
    Equity Share Capital5.845.845.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.647.465.11
    Diluted EPS6.647.465.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.647.465.11
    Diluted EPS6.647.465.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
