TTI Enterprise Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in March 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 59.38% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 130.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

TTI Enterprise shares closed at 11.42 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -77.09% returns over the last 6 months and 501.05% over the last 12 months.