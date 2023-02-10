Tree House Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tree House Education and Accessories are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 17.61 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 98.78% from Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2021.
Tree House shares closed at 14.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.17% returns over the last 6 months and 39.72% over the last 12 months.
|Tree House Education and Accessories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.41
|1.36
|1.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.41
|1.36
|1.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.37
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.34
|37.84
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|1.46
|16.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-38.31
|-16.30
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.25
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-38.06
|-16.04
|Interest
|4.63
|0.78
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.16
|-38.84
|-17.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.16
|-38.84
|-17.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.16
|-38.84
|-17.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.16
|-38.84
|-17.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.16
|-38.84
|-17.61
|Equity Share Capital
|42.31
|42.31
|42.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-9.18
|-4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-9.18
|-4.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-9.18
|-4.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-9.18
|-4.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
