Tree House Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2022 up 70.7% from Rs. 17.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 98.78% from Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2021.

Tree House shares closed at 14.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.17% returns over the last 6 months and 39.72% over the last 12 months.