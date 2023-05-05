Transformers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore in March 2023 up 27.83% from Rs. 339.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2023 up 588.55% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.69 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

Transformers shares closed at 68.05 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.