    Transformers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore, up 27.83% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers and Rectifiers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 433.75 crore in March 2023 up 27.83% from Rs. 339.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2023 up 588.55% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.69 crore in March 2023 up 76.48% from Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022.

    Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2022.

    Transformers shares closed at 68.05 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.32% returns over the last 6 months and 104.66% over the last 12 months.

    Transformers and Rectifiers India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations433.75328.29339.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations433.75328.29339.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials285.62296.12286.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.2110.90--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.80-63.30-8.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1611.128.15
    Depreciation6.949.343.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.9142.0138.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1122.1011.41
    Other Income0.644.094.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7526.1915.61
    Interest11.9912.3413.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7613.852.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7613.852.25
    Tax5.16-0.271.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.6014.120.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.6014.120.37
    Minority Interest-0.58-0.320.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.0213.801.31
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.040.10
    Diluted EPS0.681.040.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.040.10
    Diluted EPS0.681.040.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

