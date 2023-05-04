Trans & Electr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore in March 2023 up 30.6% from Rs. 325.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 up 163.28% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.72 crore in March 2023 up 39.95% from Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|425.47
|319.53
|325.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|425.47
|319.53
|325.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|291.76
|300.28
|281.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.21
|10.90
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|43.61
|-66.79
|-13.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.06
|10.39
|7.46
|Depreciation
|6.45
|8.84
|3.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.98
|37.36
|35.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.40
|18.55
|11.53
|Other Income
|2.87
|4.50
|7.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.27
|23.05
|18.92
|Interest
|11.61
|12.06
|13.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.66
|10.99
|5.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.66
|10.99
|5.81
|Tax
|3.84
|-0.86
|2.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.82
|11.85
|3.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.82
|11.85
|3.35
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.67
|0.89
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.67
|0.89
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.67
|0.89
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.67
|0.89
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited