    Trans & Electr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore in March 2023 up 30.6% from Rs. 325.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 up 163.28% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.72 crore in March 2023 up 39.95% from Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022.

    Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

    Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.47319.53325.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.47319.53325.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.76300.28281.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.2110.90--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.61-66.79-13.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0610.397.46
    Depreciation6.458.843.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.9837.3635.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4018.5511.53
    Other Income2.874.507.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2723.0518.92
    Interest11.6112.0613.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6610.995.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6610.995.81
    Tax3.84-0.862.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.8211.853.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.8211.853.35
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.890.25
    Diluted EPS0.670.890.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.890.25
    Diluted EPS0.670.890.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 4, 2023