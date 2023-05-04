Trans & Electr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore in March 2023 up 30.6% from Rs. 325.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 up 163.28% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.72 crore in March 2023 up 39.95% from Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.