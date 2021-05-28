Thermax Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,574.52 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,574.52 crore in March 2021 up 19.01% from Rs. 1,322.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.35 crore in March 2021 up 175.04% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.48 crore in March 2021 up 86.15% from Rs. 94.27 crore in March 2020.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 9.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in March 2020.

Thermax shares closed at 1,452.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.58% returns over the last 6 months and 102.29% over the last 12 months.