Thermax Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,574.52 crore, up 19.01% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thermax are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,574.52 crore in March 2021 up 19.01% from Rs. 1,322.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.35 crore in March 2021 up 175.04% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.48 crore in March 2021 up 86.15% from Rs. 94.27 crore in March 2020.

Thermax EPS has increased to Rs. 9.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in March 2020.

Thermax shares closed at 1,452.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 62.58% returns over the last 6 months and 102.29% over the last 12 months.

Thermax
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,574.521,410.591,322.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,574.521,410.591,322.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials813.19737.21690.58
Purchase of Traded Goods28.3023.4123.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.97-8.71-40.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost197.30190.08197.19
Depreciation28.8029.0730.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses416.04321.02388.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.86118.5132.80
Other Income35.8228.2330.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.68146.7463.50
Interest6.305.654.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax140.38141.0958.60
Exceptional Items---27.88--
P/L Before Tax140.38113.2158.60
Tax33.0329.9519.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.3583.2639.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.3583.2639.03
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates107.3583.2639.03
Equity Share Capital22.5222.5222.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.537.393.47
Diluted EPS9.537.393.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.537.393.47
Diluted EPS9.537.393.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Thermax
first published: May 28, 2021 02:25 pm

