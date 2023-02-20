English
    Texmo Pipes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.38 crore, up 55.72% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 206.38 crore in December 2022 up 55.72% from Rs. 132.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.06 crore in December 2022 up 50.94% from Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2021.

    Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

    Texmo Pipes shares closed at 54.70 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.53% returns over the last 6 months and -32.39% over the last 12 months.

    Texmo Pipes and Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations206.38102.89132.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations206.38102.89132.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.1387.87103.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.386.455.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.09-15.83-5.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.815.444.92
    Depreciation2.852.701.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.1913.9316.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.922.336.03
    Other Income0.290.320.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.212.656.27
    Interest4.062.451.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.150.204.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.150.204.36
    Tax1.940.100.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.210.103.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.210.103.41
    Equity Share Capital29.2029.2029.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.041.17
    Diluted EPS1.100.041.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.100.041.17
    Diluted EPS1.100.041.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

