TD Power System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.87 crore, up 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.87 crore in September 2022 up 5.98% from Rs. 190.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.01 crore in September 2022 up 80.05% from Rs. 11.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.76 crore in September 2022 up 55.23% from Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2021.

TD Power System EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in September 2021.

TD Power System shares closed at 111.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 68.59% over the last 12 months.