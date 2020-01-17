TCS Q3 profit grows 0.9%, dollar revenue growth at 1.3% misses estimates

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest IT services company, January 17 registered a 0.94 percent sequential growth (up 0.16 percent YoY) in third quarter net profit at Rs 8,118 crore, impacted by lower other income (down 40 percent QoQ).

Revenue in rupee terms grew by 2.3 percent QoQ (up 6.7 percent YoY) to Rs 39,854 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, while dollar revenue increased 1.3 percent sequentially to $5,586 million amid seasonally weak quarter, which missed the poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 that was pegged at 1.45 percent growth.

"We saw the sectoral trends of the first half of the year continue to play out in the third quarter. Robust order book during the quarter reflects our ability to pitch innovative technology solutions to address the business needs of different stakeholders in the enterprise, and participate in customers' enterprise-wide transformation initiative," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said.

Constant currency revenue growth for the quarter slowed down further for third consecutive quarter, coming in at 6.8 percent YoY against 8.4 percent in September quarter and 12.1 percent in December quarter 2018. It indicated that the company may end the year with high end of single digit growth, experts feel.

"It was below our expectations of 7.7 percent, but margin was above estimates," Amit Chandra, Associate VP at HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18.

"The high valuation is concern for TCS given moderation in growth rate, hence its valuation gap with Infosys will come down," said Chandra who expects slightly negative reaction on the stock front and has neutral rating on TCS.

At operating level, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 6.5 percent sequentially to Rs 9,974 crore and margin expanded by 100bps to 25 percent for the quarter ended December 2019 due to currency benefits and execution, which came in above the poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 that was pegged at Rs 9,782 crore and 24.5 percent respectively.

"Our ability to expand margins in a volatile environment speaks of the strength of business model, strong execution focus and the higher quality revenues we are getting on account of strong positioning in customers' growth and transformation spends," V Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer said.

IT services attrition rate for the quarter stood at 12.2 percent.

While addressing press conference, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director said the client mood has been swinging based on trade war discussion.

The company discontinued giving digital and non-digital breakup.

Total contract value of deal wins stood at $6 billion for the quarter and $18 billion for nine months of FY20 (up 22 percent YoY), Subramaniam said, adding TCS has been gaining marketshare amongst BFSI client in the last 4 quarters and the insurance portfolio was doing exceedingly well.

Revenue growth year-on-year was led by life sciences & healthcare segment (up 17.1 percent YoY), communications & media (up 9.5 percent) and manufacturing (up 9.2 percent). Other verticals - BFSI registered a 5.3 percent growth YoY, retail & CPG 5.1 percent and technology & services 3.3 percent, TCS said in its BSE filing.

Among geographies, growth was led by Europe (up 15.9 percent YoY) and MEA (up 10.8 percent) and UK (up 7.5 percent). North America and Asia Pacific grew 4.1 percent and 5.7 percent respectively. India grew 6.4 percent while Latin America showed 6.2 percent growth.

"US & UK have been challenging for BFSI, but we see strong participation in demand & growth across market for BFSI as we are seeing strong addition of new accounts in North America," said Gopinathan while addressing press conference.

TCS has added 20 new clients in BFSI from newer geographies, he added.

The traditional retailers are increasing their competitiveness, he said, adding the company is seeing retail industry is in a turnaround space but will remain volatile. "We are doubling down with investments in the lifesciences & healthcare space."

The IT company announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the quarter.