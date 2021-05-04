TCI Developers Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in March 2021 up 20.38% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 down 35.72% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021 up 24.73% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020.

TCI Developers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in March 2020.

TCI Developers shares closed at 306.35 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.98% returns over the last 6 months and 21.52% over the last 12 months.