    TAEL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.17 crore, up 44.2% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 144.17 crore in March 2023 up 44.2% from Rs. 99.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.69 crore in March 2023 down 36.5% from Rs. 32.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.59 crore in March 2023 up 19.75% from Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022.

    TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 32.93 in March 2022.

    TAEL shares closed at 1,253.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.80% returns over the last 6 months and 54.43% over the last 12 months.

    The Anup Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations144.17114.4299.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations144.17114.4299.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.6354.4857.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.214.23-2.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.605.874.68
    Depreciation3.513.162.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5727.1816.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6619.5020.88
    Other Income1.421.182.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0820.6923.47
    Interest0.370.430.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.7120.2622.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.7120.2622.96
    Tax7.025.59-9.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.6914.6732.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.6914.6732.58
    Equity Share Capital9.909.909.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.9114.8432.93
    Diluted EPS20.7514.7732.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.9114.8432.93
    Diluted EPS20.7514.7732.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
