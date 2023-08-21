Sylph Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 113.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 113.23% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 76.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Sylph Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Sylph Tech shares closed at 3.42 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 132.65% over the last 12 months.