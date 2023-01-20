English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SVP Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.85 crore, down 19.84% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.85 crore in December 2022 down 19.84% from Rs. 21.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 59.87% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.

    SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

    SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -57.12% over the last 12 months.

    SVP Global Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.8222.7221.02
    Other Operating Income14.04----
    Total Income From Operations16.8522.7221.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.5514.2418.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.332.28-1.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.190.25
    Depreciation1.841.841.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.921.522.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.022.65-0.94
    Other Income----4.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.022.653.30
    Interest2.462.391.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.560.261.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.560.261.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.560.261.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.560.261.41
    Equity Share Capital12.6512.6512.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.020.11
    Diluted EPS0.040.020.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.020.11
    Diluted EPS0.040.020.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SVP Global #SVP Global Textiles
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm