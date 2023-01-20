SVP Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.85 crore, down 19.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.85 crore in December 2022 down 19.84% from Rs. 21.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 59.87% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 down 5.45% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2021.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.05% returns over the last 6 months and -57.12% over the last 12 months.