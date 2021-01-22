SVP Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore, up 30.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.18 crore in December 2020 up 30.24% from Rs. 30.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 down 14.89% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2020 down 24.6% from Rs. 5.00 crore in December 2019.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2019.

SVP Global shares closed at 80.65 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 132.09% returns over the last 6 months and 120.96% over the last 12 months.