    Suven Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.39 crore, up 0.15% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 364.39 crore in March 2023 up 0.15% from Rs. 363.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.16 crore in March 2023 down 42.01% from Rs. 224.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.39 crore in March 2023 down 36.5% from Rs. 291.96 crore in March 2022.

    Suven Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.82 in March 2022.

    Suven Pharma shares closed at 475.05 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.33% returns over the last 6 months and -6.58% over the last 12 months.

    Suven Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations364.39348.49363.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations364.39348.49363.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials89.57135.16130.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.88-26.51-19.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9027.2631.12
    Depreciation10.6310.9110.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses2.012.272.14
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.4163.2362.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.00136.15147.15
    Other Income10.7512.51134.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.76148.66281.54
    Interest2.291.382.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.47147.28279.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax172.47147.28279.36
    Tax42.3037.8254.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities130.16109.47224.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period130.16109.47224.46
    Equity Share Capital25.4625.4625.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.114.308.82
    Diluted EPS5.114.308.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.114.308.82
    Diluted EPS5.114.308.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
