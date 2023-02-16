Suryalakshmi Co Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.30 crore, down 5.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.30 crore in December 2022 down 5.06% from Rs. 197.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 96.88% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.76 crore in December 2022 down 49.83% from Rs. 23.44 crore in December 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in December 2021.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 54.10 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -36.05% over the last 12 months.