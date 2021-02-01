Suryalakshmi Co Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.82 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.82 crore in December 2020 up 7.53% from Rs. 144.91 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 103.4% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2020 up 37.02% from Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2019.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.69 in December 2019.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 31.50 on January 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.94% returns over the last 6 months and 51.08% over the last 12 months.