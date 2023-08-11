English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Surya Roshni Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,875.27 crore, up 1.92% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Surya Roshni are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,875.27 crore in June 2023 up 1.92% from Rs. 1,839.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.13 crore in June 2023 up 165.87% from Rs. 22.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.23 crore in June 2023 up 64.56% from Rs. 70.63 crore in June 2022.

    Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 10.99 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.17 in June 2022.

    Surya Roshni shares closed at 824.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and 126.30% over the last 12 months.

    Surya Roshni
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,875.272,151.331,839.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,875.272,151.331,839.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,339.161,541.091,394.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods109.51131.3396.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.11-63.20-9.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.00100.7585.16
    Depreciation28.7828.8327.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses172.99188.90204.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.72223.6342.06
    Other Income1.731.530.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.45225.1642.90
    Interest6.369.8712.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.09215.2930.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.09215.2930.23
    Tax21.9659.717.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.13155.5822.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.13155.5822.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.13155.5822.24
    Equity Share Capital53.8253.8153.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9929.034.17
    Diluted EPS10.8728.604.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9929.034.17
    Diluted EPS10.8728.604.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes #Surya Roshni
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!