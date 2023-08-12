English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suraj Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore, up 88.06% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.49 crore in June 2023 up 88.06% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 18.93% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2023 down 5.63% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

    Suraj Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2022.

    Suraj Ind shares closed at 110.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.67% returns over the last 6 months and 14.64% over the last 12 months.

    Suraj Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4928.189.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4928.189.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.130.501.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.3024.685.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.490.38
    Depreciation0.290.530.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.750.410.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.671.561.70
    Other Income0.050.260.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.721.831.89
    Interest0.260.220.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.461.611.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.461.611.73
    Tax0.410.720.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.050.891.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.050.891.30
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.2911.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.85-0.751.24
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.711.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.85-0.751.24
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.711.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suraj Ind #Suraj Industries
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!