Superstar Dist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 38.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2023 up 38.53% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 46.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 2.13% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.