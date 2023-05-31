Superstar Dist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 38.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superstar Distilleries and Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2023 up 38.53% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 46.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 2.13% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.
|Superstar Distilleries and Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|1.01
|0.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|1.01
|0.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.24
|0.03
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.24
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|1.13
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.44
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.45
|-0.51
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.46
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.30
|0.13
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.53
|-0.15
|-0.40
|Tax
|-0.03
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|-0.15
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|-0.15
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|11.69
|11.69
|11.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.13
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.13
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|-0.13
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|-0.13
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited