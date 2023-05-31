English
    Superstar Dist Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, up 38.53% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superstar Distilleries and Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2023 up 38.53% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 46.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 2.13% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    Superstar Distilleries and Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.321.010.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.321.010.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.240.030.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.360.240.31
    Depreciation0.050.050.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.211.131.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.44-0.53
    Other Income0.00-0.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.45-0.51
    Interest--0.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.46-0.53
    Exceptional Items--0.300.13
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-0.15-0.40
    Tax-0.03---0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.50-0.15-0.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.50-0.15-0.34
    Equity Share Capital11.6911.6911.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.13-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.13-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.43-0.13-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.43-0.13-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
