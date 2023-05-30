English
    Sunflag Iron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 836.97 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunflag Iron and Steel Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 836.97 crore in March 2023 up 28.97% from Rs. 648.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.95 crore in March 2023 down 1.79% from Rs. 40.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.18 crore in March 2023 up 24.64% from Rs. 79.57 crore in March 2022.

    Sunflag Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2022.

    Sunflag Iron shares closed at 163.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.75% returns over the last 6 months and 76.56% over the last 12 months.

    Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations836.97869.42648.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations836.97869.42648.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials585.31528.77519.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.2336.36-117.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.8217.1118.36
    Depreciation21.4519.7620.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses182.88170.56149.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.7496.8658.60
    Other Income1.993.160.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.73100.0259.54
    Interest27.4121.8011.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.3278.2247.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.3278.2247.60
    Tax10.3719.076.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.9559.1540.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.9559.1540.68
    Equity Share Capital180.22180.22180.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.223.282.26
    Diluted EPS2.223.282.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.223.282.26
    Diluted EPS2.223.282.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am