Sunflag Iron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 836.97 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 836.97 crore in March 2023 up 28.97% from Rs. 648.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.95 crore in March 2023 down 1.79% from Rs. 40.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.18 crore in March 2023 up 24.64% from Rs. 79.57 crore in March 2022.

Sunflag Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2022.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 163.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 81.75% returns over the last 6 months and 76.56% over the last 12 months.